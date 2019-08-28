|
Grace A. Beltran, 86, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eufrocino N. Beltran, MD. Grace was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late John W. Hodgkinson and Gladys E. (Williams) Hodgkinson. Grace was a graduate of Joseph Case High School and earned her RN from the N.E. Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. Grace was the owner of the former Del-Mac Orchards in Swansea. She was a long time member of Christ Church in Swansea, a member of the MA Nurses Assoc., and past president of the Katherine Benedict Guild of Christ Church. She was also a member of the Swansea Garden Club, MA Fruit Growers Assoc. and the St. Joseph Hospital Womens Auxiliary. Grace enjoyed spending time tending to her garden and getting together with her former schoolmates for lunch and knitting club. She also enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod and Sanibel Island, FL. Grace dedicated her life to the service of others and truly cherished her faith and family. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have met her. She is survived by her children, Nancy Avila and her husband Edward of Swansea and Peter H. Beltran and his wife Tina of Plymouth; sister, Jane H. Davis-Eddy of Swansea; grandchildren, Benjamin and Bethany Avila, Cy and Cilla Beltran and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10am in Christ Church, 57 Main St., Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3-6pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. flowers are welcome. Donations in her memory may be made to the Joseph Case High School Scholarship Fund, Christ Church in Swansea or to a . To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions please visit www.hathawayfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 28, 2019