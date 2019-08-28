The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church
57 Main St.
Swansea, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Beltran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace A. Beltran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace A. Beltran Obituary
Grace A. Beltran, 86, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eufrocino N. Beltran, MD. Grace was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late John W. Hodgkinson and Gladys E. (Williams) Hodgkinson. Grace was a graduate of Joseph Case High School and earned her RN from the N.E. Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. Grace was the owner of the former Del-Mac Orchards in Swansea. She was a long time member of Christ Church in Swansea, a member of the MA Nurses Assoc., and past president of the Katherine Benedict Guild of Christ Church. She was also a member of the Swansea Garden Club, MA Fruit Growers Assoc. and the St. Joseph Hospital Womens Auxiliary. Grace enjoyed spending time tending to her garden and getting together with her former schoolmates for lunch and knitting club. She also enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod and Sanibel Island, FL. Grace dedicated her life to the service of others and truly cherished her faith and family. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have met her. She is survived by her children, Nancy Avila and her husband Edward of Swansea and Peter H. Beltran and his wife Tina of Plymouth; sister, Jane H. Davis-Eddy of Swansea; grandchildren, Benjamin and Bethany Avila, Cy and Cilla Beltran and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10am in Christ Church, 57 Main St., Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3-6pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. flowers are welcome. Donations in her memory may be made to the Joseph Case High School Scholarship Fund, Christ Church in Swansea or to a . To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions please visit www.hathawayfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now