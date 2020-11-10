1/
Grace A. Duarte
Grace A. (Lowney) Duarte, 67, of Tiverton, RI, received her angel wings on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late John F. Duarte and daughter of the late James and Constance (Hanley) Lowney. She is survived by her daughter, Alyson C. Duarte (Patrick Rioux); step-son, David Duarte (Jessica Duarte); siblings: Kathleen Christo, Timothy Lowney, Mary Margaret Lowney, Nancy Lowney, and James Lowney; two grandchildren, Lane Gosselin and Madison Duarte and several nieces and nephews. A graduate of the former Sacred Hearts Academy, she continued her education at Bridgewater State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She was a Title I teacher for the Fall River School Department for many years, teaching at Laurel Lake, St. Annes, Kuss, Slade, and Silvia school. Grace was always the 'life of the party.' She always wanted to dress up and celebrate, especially on St. Patricks Day. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, knitting, and watching tv. Grace was an avid football fan, especially the Patriots and Gronkowski! Of course, nothing compared to going to the casino! She was a strong, brave woman whose life was miraculous. Now, she has been reunited with her beloved husband in Heaven. Her generosity and stubbornness will be truly missed, but never forgotten. Her memory will be passed down and treasured among family and friends. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at the Tiverton Dialysis Center and all of Grace's doctors. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Also, her funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers (WHAT? You know how much she loved flowers!), donations can be made to Southcoast V.N.A, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719 or the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
