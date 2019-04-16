Grace Elinor Teasdale, 97, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on April 7, 2019 at the Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center, Somerset, MA where she resided since July 2018. Born September 12, 1921 in Fall River she was the only child of the late William Teasdale & the late Martha (Eddleston) Teasdale. Elinor was educated in the Fall River Public School System. Many years later, she resumed her studies at Southeastern Massachusetts University (SMU) and earned her Bachelors Degree in Psychology. During World War II Elinor was employed at the Torpedo Station, Newport, RI; later Thomas French & Sons Ltd, Fall River, Fall River Electric Light Co. & Blackstone Valley Electric Co. in Brockton. Elinor was very active both physically & mentally. She was a member of the Fall River YMCA since March 1934 and as a dedicated swimmer she received the Longest Distance Swimmer Award. She was an avid reader and two of her favorite topics were history & religion. Upon her retirement she studied abroad in Oxford, England for a semester yearly. Elinor set goals for herself and as a result of her visited every state of the United States and with the Smithsonian Journeys travel group visited every country in the world. She prepared for the Smithsonian trips by studying for each of the destinations she was about to visit. Elinor loved knitting and made lovely intricate & Icelandic Patterned sweaters, hats & gloves. She also loved all animals and was especially knowledgeable about birds. A lover of the ocean, her favorite spot was Horseneck Beach where she rented a cabana every year. She could carry on a conversation about any subject with anyone. She was interesting, worldly & possessed great wit & humor. Elinor was a true lady & trustworthy friend loved by all. Her wonderful smile will be greatly missed. Elinor served on the Board of Directors of the Voice of the Animals Sanctuary, and was a Member of the Audubon Society, Fall River YMCA, Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Metropolitan Museum of New York, Smithsonian and Communicant of the First Baptist Church of Fall River. Elinor is survived by her cousins, her dearest friend since she was 12 yrs. Old Barbara Bigos & her daughter Nancy (Bigos) Fillmore. Elinors extended family & friends would like to thank all the staff at Adams House & Clifton Rehab. Nursing Center for their care, compassion & kindness to Elinor during her stay. Elinor was affectionately known as El or Ellie by the Clifton Hospice Services. The entire hospice Teams dedication, wonderful care, compassion, kindness & friendship to Elinor is immensely appreciated and will never be forgotten. Arrangements are by Hathaway Funeral Home, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elinors memory may be made to Voice of the Animals Sanctuary, c/o Attorney Eric Jaikes, 105 Williams St., Suite 23, New Bedford, MA 02740 or Clifton Hospice Services, 391 Hanover St., Fall River, MA 02720. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary