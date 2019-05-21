Gregory C. Tolley, Sr., 71, of Taunton, passed away in Care One at Randolph on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He worked for many years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He had also owned and operated the former American Industrial Co. and the All-Hose Supply Co. both in Assonet. Greg was born in Assonet, MA, a son of the late Frank H. Tolley, Sr. and the late Regina (Collins) Tolley. He is survived by two sons, Gregory Tolley, Jr. of Taunton and Keith A. Tolley and his wife Jessica of Colorado; a daughter, Lisa Souza and her husband Al of Warwick, RI; two grandchildren, Jade Souza and Jaxon Tolley; a great grandchild Jayleigh Souza; also his former caregivers from Louisiana, Lisa Reinhagan-Denler and her husband Rick; as well as his former spouses Carol Trammel of RI and his most recent caregiver Sylvia Tolley of Taunton. He was also preceded in death by his brother Frank Tolley; and his longtime companion, and mother of Keith, Elaine Reinhagan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10 AM, in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors welcome from 9AM that morning. Interment of the urn will follow at the Assonet Burying Ground. Memorial donations may be made to the . Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019