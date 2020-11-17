Gregory G. Gotham, formerly of Somerset, passed away on November 14, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Somerset on October 7, 1952, he was the son of the late Stanley T. and Lois (Manchester) Gotham; and brother of the late Virginia Neikrug. He leaves behind several cousins. He was most recently a resident of Kimwell Revolution Nursing Home in Fall River. Greg was a graduate of Somerset High School (1971) and while attending was very active with several of the Varsity Sports teams. Greg was inducted into the Somerset High School Hall of Fame for his role as Student manager of the 1969 Somerset High Baseball team, which included the Red Sox own Jerry Remy An avid Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, and Bruins fan, he could always be counted on to know most scores and statistics of the teams and most of the players from the 1960s through the present day. Greg was a fixture in Somerset and was involved in various church and Bible study groups. In his time at Kimwell, he was a leader of the Residents Council and was active in the Kimwell Prayer Group. He was an avid reader of books about Boston Sports legends as well as legends from around the US. He followed US politics closely and enjoyed lively discussions about the state of affairs in the country. Despite some physical ailments, Greg inspired several of his fellow students and friends by the upbeat and cheerful way he led his life. He could always be counted on for his good humor accompanied by his hearty laugh. Due to Covid restrictions, present arrangements are to be held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. A public celebration of Gregs life will be scheduled at a later date. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
.