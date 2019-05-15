Guilmira Julie (Silvia) Arruda, 94, of Fairhaven, formerly of Fall River, Tiverton and Winter Haven, FL, died at the Life Care Center in Raynham on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Louis S. Arruda with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Da Luz (Camara) Silvia. She was a communicant of St. Marys Church in Fairhaven. She was a homemaker and also worked in the textile industry in Fall River. She was a CNA for a few years at the Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River. She was an amazing seamstress and sewed for her family. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care in Raynham for the tremendous care provided to Julie. She is survived by two daughters, Joyce A. Magno and her husband, Albert of Fairhaven and Gail Davis and her husband, James of Swansea; her son, Carl Arruda and his companion, Laurie Duclos of Swansea; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Gail Ann Arruda, grandmother of the late James E. Davis IV and sister of the late Manuel, Thomas, Fortunato Jimmy, George, Joseph, Mary and Margaret Silvia and Georgianna Carvalho. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Fairlawn, 180 Washington St., Fairhaven followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Marys Church, Main St., Fairhaven. Burial in Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton, RI. Flowers welcome or donations in memory of Julie may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online tributes, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com/ Published in The Herald News on May 15, 2019