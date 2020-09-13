Gustave Mattos, 85, husband of Jean (Lenart) Mattos, passed away suddenly at home Sat 9/5. Born in Fall River, son of the late Gustave V. and Dorothy (Fennelly) Mattos, he resided in Somerset most of his life. Proprietor of Gustave Mattos Electric, he was a well-regarded and active member of the greater Fall River community. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, golfing, working on their home and landscaping their yard. Gus was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Besides his wife, of 64 years, he leaves: 2 daughters, Cindy Barry (husband John) of Marshfield & Susan Roche (husband David) of Omaha, NE; 2 sisters, Gwen Haggerty & Nancy Lavoie; 4 grandchildren, Meaghan, Kelly, Emily & Dana; many nieces, nephews & friends. Also brother of the late Stuart Mattos & June Metcalf. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home were private. Due to the pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive all online condolences, please submit them only through the funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
.