1/1
Gustave Mattos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gustave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gustave Mattos, 85, husband of Jean (Lenart) Mattos, passed away suddenly at home Sat 9/5. Born in Fall River, son of the late Gustave V. and Dorothy (Fennelly) Mattos, he resided in Somerset most of his life. Proprietor of Gustave Mattos Electric, he was a well-regarded and active member of the greater Fall River community. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, golfing, working on their home and landscaping their yard. Gus was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Besides his wife, of 64 years, he leaves: 2 daughters, Cindy Barry (husband John) of Marshfield & Susan Roche (husband David) of Omaha, NE; 2 sisters, Gwen Haggerty & Nancy Lavoie; 4 grandchildren, Meaghan, Kelly, Emily & Dana; many nieces, nephews & friends. Also brother of the late Stuart Mattos & June Metcalf. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home were private. Due to the pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive all online condolences, please submit them only through the funeral home website www.silvafaria.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He will be missed. I remember him from when I was little girl going to work with my mom. He was such a nice guy. Rest in Peace Gus.
Julie Dodge
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved