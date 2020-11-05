In late October 2014, Hank Seaman, my best friend and the love of my life for 42 years, decided he was going to write his own obituary. I told him I didnt want to use it for many years because I was counting on him to stick around. Hank did. Until Oct. 31, 2020. Thats when I had to say goodbye. After a debilitating stroke in 2004 at age 58, Hank gracefully and courageously battled an array of serious health challenges as he lived by the words "Dont give up, dont ever give up." But this time there was just too much to overcome. Despite the very best efforts of St. Lukes ICU, Hank died on Halloween, six days shy of his 75th birthday. This isnt your ordinary obit because Hank was no ordinary guy. Everything he did and there were so many things he did with amazing talent and unflagging passion, along with a slightly bent sense of humor that he never lost, even with the daunting medical problems he faced. That was in evidence that October night when Hank emailed me his suggested obit while I was at work at The Standard-Times. He began by saying Budge (our nickname for each other) please take my ego out of this and replace with a nice dollop of humble. Love you. He wrote in the third person, reflecting his long journalism career, first as an award-winning S-T photographer for 30 years, then as an S-T columnist for six years prior to his stroke. Hank had a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life and his columns poignantly told their stories. After his stroke, he still wrote occasionally, often sharing lessons his illness had taught him. He won numerous writing awards (including Best New England Columnist three times) and truth is, he excelled at everything he did. So heres what Hank and Susan have to say about Hank Seaman: Born in Baltimore, MD on Nov. 6, 1945, Hank was the son of the late Henry R. Seaman and Anna (Jones) Seaman Mosher and grew up in Fall River and Somerset. A 1963 graduate of Somerset High School, he played several sports but his love was baseball. He was named to All-Star teams at every level from age 11 to his mid-20s. He was captain of the SHS baseball team his senior year and while in high school, he spent two summers as a counselor at Ted Williams Baseball Camp in Lakeville. Hank, a standout pitcher, loved to tell the story of how he once struck Ted out. No matter that it came in a charity wiffle ball game. It was still Ted and Hank savored the bragging rights. Hank was also a terrific artist, whose paintings and drawings won him a scholarship to a Boston Museum of Fine Arts high school program. In 1973, he earned a bachelor of fine arts from Southeastern Massachusetts University, now UMass Dartmouth, where in 1965 he had co-captained the SMU baseball team. Hank and I always joked he took the scenic route through college. Along the way, Hank fell in love with photography and his striking and artistic photos gained him his job at The S-T in 1968. Prior to that, he had been a political and sports cartoonist at newspapers including The Herald News and Somerset Spectator. In April 2003, Hanks multiple talents were on display at a one-man show at UMD which showcased his photography, painting, drawing and writing. More than 100 people attended the opening reception. Hank, of course, had worried whether anyone would come. Because his interests were so eclectic, Hank also liked golfing, racquetball and stamp collecting and he had a huge colle ction of movies and music (especially McCartney and The Beatles) spanning every imaginable genre. He long loved American History and became even more passionate after his stroke. He gobbled up books about it, often reading several at the same time. Our home is filled with dozens of volumes he was looking to get through until, sadly, time ran out. Hank was also a major political junkie and was counting the hours until the Nov. 3 election. Ten days before his death, he Voted for Joe and I delivered his ballot to Dartmouth Town Hall. In all our years of marriage, Hank never stopped making me think, laugh and learn. Often when hed share some obscure fact, Id say Where did you get that? Hed always grin, Im smart, I know things. And now he has made me cry because we have lost him. Im devastated but eternally grateful we had him as long as we did. He will always be in my heart. And the hearts of so many others. Because at the top of Hanks list for what truly matters was his love for his family and friends. He was so very proud of his daughter Dr. Kristen Seaman, a Yale and Berkeley grad and an art history professor at the University of Oregon in Eugene. They talked on the phone all the time and Kris was going to buy him the latest McCartney album, set to release in December. As for me, I cant count the times Hank told me I was his hero when it came to caring for him after his stroke and how lucky he was to have me. I always told him I was lucky to have him and he was my hero. Im so thankful that we made it to our 42nd anniversary on Oct. 28. Then theres his brother Wayne Seaman, his wife Karen and their daughter Jenny, all of New Hampshire and my brother Mark Pawlak and wife Stephanie of Westport, and their kids Elliott and Sophie. Wayne, Karen, Jen, Mark and Steph were all by my side and Hanks when he passed. In the final hours, I held the phone to his ear as Kristen, Sophie and Elliott called to say goodbye. Were all finding it hard to process how life will be without him. So are Hanks many devoted friends and SHS 63 classmates who played an immense role in the quality of his life and mine. He loved people and made friends everywhere he went, including Care One New Bedford where he spent seven months in 2020. Thanks to them, I had him home from late April to early July before he took ill again and I treasure that time. Even our pets are struggling. Our pup Kandee loved her Dad and when he was home, looked forward to the daily Greenies hed give her. When he was gone, Id put her on the phone with him and shed bark and howl to the sound of his voice. Now shes taken to sitting in Hanks chair while our cats Bogie and Jazzie wander the house, wondering where he went. Theyre all alums of Lighthouse Animal Shelter in New Bedford and Hank asked anyone whod like to remember him to consider a donation there. Hank had one more request in his obit selfie: that people bestow acts of outrageous kindness upon each other. In death, Hank joins his parents, Anne and Henry; his sister Deborah (Seaman) Borden Russo; his nephew Errol Borden; stepfather Howard C. Mosher and stepbrother Leroy Mosher.. Hanks burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River, is private and being handled by Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Road, Westport. But come Spring and hopefully an easing of Covid, Ill be planning a celebration of Hanks Wonderful Life. Ill keep you posted. To sign the on-line guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
