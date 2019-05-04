Services Hathaway Funeral Home 1813 Robeson St Fall River , MA 02720 (508) 673-0781 Resources More Obituaries for Harold Dusoe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold J. Dusoe

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harold J. Duke Dusoe, 94, of East Freetown, formerly of Fall River, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Joan M. (Coogan) Dusoe. He was born in Woonsocket, the son of the late Harold F. Dusoe and Ellen A (Mallin) Dusoe. The family moved to Fall River, in his early life and resided in the North end of Fall River and attended the St. Josephs Church and School. He was a graduate of the B.M.C. Durfee High School Class of 1942. He worked briefly at the U.S. Naval Torpedo Station at Newport R.I. prior to entering the service in 1943 during World War ll. A U.S. Army Veteran serving as a combat infantryman with the famed 32nd Infantry Division in New Guinea and the landings on Leyte (where he was later wounded), and Luzon in the Philippine Islands and Leshima prior to being among the first troops to participate in the occupation of Japan in September 1945. Among his awards were the Expert Infantrymans Badge, the Combat Infantrymans Badge, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, two Battle Stars in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaigns, Philippine Liberation Medal, Good Conduct and Victory Medals. He was recalled to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 and served at Fort Bragg, NC with the XVlll Airborne Corp as an Intelligence Officer. He completed 29 years of active and reserve military service attending numerous service schools including the basic and Advanced Officers Course and the Officers Fire Control Course at Fort Bliss, TX, the Army Officers Intelligence Course at Fort Hollabird, MD, Group Staff Officers course @ Fort Sill, OK, and graduated from the Command and General Staff College @ Fort Leavenworth KS. He was a lifetime member of the Reserve Officers Association-the American Legion Post 314 and the AARD. He retired from the 76th Maneuver Training Command Army Reserve Unit stationed in Rhode Island. He worked as a District Manager for the Gates Rubber Co., Denver, CO prior to entering the Auto Parts business with his wife in 1975 which they developed into a four-store known as Broadway Auto Parts, Inc. He established the Meine ke Discount Shop franchise in the early 1980s in Fall River with his two sons. He retired from the business in 1990. In his youth he was a prominent player in the CYO with the St. Josephs both in baseball and in basketballmoving onto City League in both sports. He later played Semi-Pro baseball in the Providence area.He was a member of the Over the Hill Gang and a former member of the Westport Yacht Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Lodge 1870, Stuart-Jensen, FL. He moved to East Freetown in 1990 and was a member of St John Neumann Church. Prior to that he was a member of Holy Name Church, Fall River for 37 years. He was a winter resident of Holiday Out, Hutchinson Island Jensen Beach, FL since 1980. He enjoyed watching all sports programs on the television in attending his youngest grandchildrens athletic activities. He leaves behind seven childrenMichael Dusoe and wife Tammy of Sandy, UT, Joanne Marshall and her husband Joe of Fall River, MA, Dianne ONeill of Eastham, MA, Marybeth Suneson of Fall River, MA, Nancy Norwood and her husband Tom of Fall River, MA, Paul Dusoe of Fall River, MA, and Sharlene Swainamer of Lakeville, MA. Twenty grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is the brother of Dorothea Dusoe of Rehoboth, MA and the late Helen McGarty of Fall River, MA, and the late Nelson C Dusoe and Charles Dusoe. He also leaves his Personal Care Attendant Mary Thibault. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial to follow with Military Honors in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to either a Veterans Charity of Ones Choice or Beacon Hospice. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5-8pm in the funeral home Published in The Herald News on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries