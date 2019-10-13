|
|
Harold R. Gray Sr., 85, of Westport, formerly of Fall River, husband of the late Doris M. (LeBlanc) Gray for 68 years, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. He and his late wife owned and operated Gray's Antiques. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to yard sales, but most importantly, he was a great father. He leaves seven children, Glenn Gray of Somerset, Alan Gray (wife Linda) of Fall River, Bruce Gray (wife Kerri) of New Bedford, Colleen Cordeiro of Somerset, Gary Gray (companion Michael Laport) of Lincoln, RI, Kevin Gray (wife Gail) of Fall River and Karen Lacerda (husband Anthony) of Westport; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Harold Jr. and George Gray and the son of the late Harold E. and Dorothy (Silvia) Gray. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. Please omit flowers. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 13, 2019