Hazel J. Gorman
Hazel J. (Petrin left us to join her beloved husband Mike on Monday, July 6, 2020 in her 90th year. The daughter of the late Noel H. Petrin and the late Hazel (Belisle) Petrin she is survived by her four loving children, Susan H. Canfield (husband Carl) of Little Compton, RI, Michael J. Gorman, Jr. (wife Brenda) of Tiverton, RI, Carrie E. Schwartz (husband the late Thomas J. Schwartz) of Chepachet, RI and Brian J. Gorman (wife Cynthia) of Tiverton, RI. In addition she leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly Parker, Justin Gorman, Michael Gorman, Ella Schwartz, Daniel Fernandes and Allison Fernandes, as well as five great grandchildren. Hazel loved to travel. She enjoyed her vacations especially the ones to the Navy reunions with Mike traveling to different parts of the country. She was happiest when on the water and enjoyed many hours on boats with friends. A former Cub Scout leader she was always active in her childrens lives and activities. She loved dancing, her flowers and her favorite actor John Wayne. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Christophers Church 1554 Main Road, Tiverton, RI on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. . Due to the COVID 19 crisis a celebration of Hazels life will be held at a later date to which all will be invited. Donations in her memory may be made to The Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871. Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. The family would like to extend its sincerest appreciation to the two caregivers who made Hazels last years so comfortable and allowed her to remain in her home which is where she wanted to stay. These individuals are Rosemarie Miranda and Kelly E. Parker, Hazels oldest grandchild. Our sincerest thanks for the love and support you provided to our Mom and our eternal appreciation.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 15, 2020.
