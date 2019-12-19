|
Helen (Silvia Avila) Allard, 89, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late William C. Avila for twenty-six years and the late Raymond R. Allard Jr. for forty-four years. She was born in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late Manuel S. and Marianna (Perry) Silvia. Helen devoted her life to raising her family. She worked at Irenes Gift Shop in Fall River and Sedells Pharmacy in Assonet for many years. Helen was a devoted Christian and served the Lord with her beautiful voice while attending the Portuguese Baptist Church in Fall River and the United Church fo Assonet. She enjoyed spending time with her family and the Assonet community. Her hobbies included sewing, reading and she embraced taking care of all her grandchildren. Survivors are three daughters: Lois Wilding R.N. and Eunice Avila of Fall River and Rebecca McGuire and her husband Joseph of Berkley and the late: Ruth Helen Avila, R.N. of Reno, NV; two step daughters: Carol (Allard) Melody and her husband Robert of Westport; and Cathy (Allard) Sunderland of Fall River; a sister: Alice Sawtelle of Assonet; and the late Manuel Silvia Jr. and Doris Koohy; seven grandchildren: Ellen, Billy, Rebekah, Rachel, Joey, Shannon and Kaitlyn; eight great grandchildren: Joshua, Malynda, Shannon, Derek, Nicole, Ashton, Elias and Ruben, along with many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:45am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am in the United Church of Assonet, 9 North Main Street, Assonet. Burial will be privately held in the Spring. Calling Hours for Helen will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to The United Church of Assonet Kitchen Project, 9 North Main Street, Assonet, MA 02702.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 19, 2019