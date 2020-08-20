Helen B. Nunes, 90, of Johnston, R.I., formerly of Fall River, and wife of the late Evaristo M. Nunes, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Stillwater Nursing Home after a brief illness. Born in Fall River, MA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Florence B. (Rego) Souza. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the local textile industry as a machine operator for many years. She loved playing cards, bingo, her trips to the casino, and, most importantly, spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Helen also very much enjoyed helping out and answering the phones at Marcuccis Bakery for over twenty years. She leaves: her daughters, Sandra A. Hamilton and her husband, Michael, of Johnston, R.I. and Victoria Howard and her husband, Kenneth, of Smithfield, R.I.; granddaughters, Julia Schiavulli, Paige Howard, and Tess Howard; sisters, Leona B. Souza (late husband, Edwin) of Florida; brothers, Michael B. Souza and his wife, Florence, of Florida and Paul B. Souza (late wife, Rebecca) of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late John B. Souza, Joseph B. Souza, and Gloria B. Chandler. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, from 6-8PM. Please be mindful and patient for you may need to wait outside or in your vehicle as others pay their respects. Also, strict adherence to mask wearing and social distancing while in both the funeral home and church is required. Gathering at funeral home on Saturday morning prior to Mass and Entombment are private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you are unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral home's website (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party. Thank you!