Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 678-5121
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
Helen B. Ramut Obituary
Helen B. (Davis) Ramut, 91, of Fall River passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Peter Ramut. Mrs. Ramut was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Frank and Balbina (Raczka) Davis and had lived in Fall River for most of her life. She was employed as a machine operator in the local garment manufacturing industry. Survivors include her son: Peter Ramut, Jr. of Westport; a brother Frank Davis, Jr of FL; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Louis Davis, Mary Sirois, Frances Veenspra, Sophie Bean, Anthony Davis, Ruth Amaral, and Mae Ferreira. Services to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA at 10 A.M. Calling hours will be Monday 5 | 8 P.M. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in her memory to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02109. www.boykomemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019
