Helen C. Carreiro, 78 of Somerset and previously of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Somerset Ridge Center. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Matthew P. and Helen (Rego) Cabral and the beloved wife of the late Manuel Carreiro for 62 years. In 1970, Helen and Manny opened Mannies Pizza on Stafford Rd. Fall River, where they happily served their loyal customers for over 25 yrs. Helen, along with her late husband, were parishioners of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Foremost, Helen was a devoted and loving wife, a caring and nurturing mother, fun-loving grandmother, and great grandmother, a cherished sister and aunt. Helen is survived by her children: Susan Burke (husband Michael) of Rexford, NY, Steven Carreiro of Fall River, Theresa Granger (husband Buzz) of Somerset, Elaine Craig (husband Randy) of Cranston, RI, David Carreiro (wife Nora) of Norwood, MA; siblings: Anne Arruda, Mary DeSouto, and Lucille Raposa; grandchildren: Jonathan & Andrew Silva, Jessica Labossiere, Daniel Carreiro, Benjamin & Bryan Burke, Samantha, Randy S., & Kyrie Craig, David M. & Thomas Carreiro; great grandchildren: Emery Silva, Merilyn Silva, Mia Labossiere, & Margaret Silva; godchildren: Richard Souza, Ana Neto and Regina Marques; brother in-laws: Louis R. Carreiro and Norbert R. Carreiro; sister in-law: Mary Souza; many nieces & nephews. Helen was also the sister of the late Lina Miranda, Olivia Oliveira, Matthew & Joseph Cabral. Helens family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff members of both Somerset Ridge and Compassionate Care Hospice for the loving and attentive care of their beloved mother. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, June 22nd here at 8:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Friday, June 21st from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 19, 2019