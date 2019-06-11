Home

Helen E. Collins

Helen E. (Shurtleff) Collins, 93, of Little Compton, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Southpointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late Malcolm S. Collins. Mrs. Collins was born at British American Hospital in Bella Vista, Peru where her late parents, Malcolm C. and Florence L. (Jewell) Shurtleff were working as missionaries. She grew up in Little Compton and attended JF Wilbur School until her family moved to Jackman, ME where she graduated from Jackman High School. She went on to be a proud graduate from Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing and worked many jobs in her career as an R.N. including at a hospital, nursing home, physician's office and public health for the town of Little Compton. Mrs. Collins was active in the American Legion Auxiliary Post #37 in Little Compton and a former member of the S&B Club. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild. Survivors include her son: Malcolm S. Collins, Jr. and his wife Susan of Little Compton; 2 grandchildren: Peter A. Collins and Beth E. Hean and her husband Rettana; great granddaughter: Penelope F. Hean; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Malcolm Shurtleff, John Shurtleff and Donald Shurtleff. Memorial visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 6-8 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019
