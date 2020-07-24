Helen Garde Bigos, (age) 84 of Tiverton RI, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen is the loving wife of the late Thaddeus Bigos. Born in Fall River Ma, she is the daughter of the late Fredrick Garde and Helen Smith Garde. Helen was a homemaker for many years, she enjoyed spending precious time with her loving family and friends, she enjoyed traveling, and casino trips. Helen is survived by her loving daughter Beth Anne Bigos Amarello of Tiverton RI, Grandsons Ryan Bigos of Fall River and Paul Amerello of Tiverton RI. Granddaughters Valerie Bigos, Sarah Amarello and three great grandchildren: Kingston Bigos, Liana Bigos and Olivia Minville all of Westport Ma. Helen is also survived by her beloved niece Kerry Garde Souza of Somerset Ma, and several additional nieces and nephews. Helen is also the mother of the late Stephen G Bigos and Michael S Bigos both of Tiverton RI and sister of the late Fredrick Garde of Tiverton RI and Charles Garde of NY. Mrs. Bigos funeral will be held on Tuesday July 28th 8AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9 AM in St Marys Church Fall River Mass. Interment will be in Pocasset Cemetery Tiverton RI. Visitation will be held on Monday July 27th 4-8 pm. Please offer your condolence or a memory of Helen Garde Bigos in the guestbook. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
.