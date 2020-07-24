Deepest sympathy to Helen's family. Helen and I were childhood friends on Third St. Helen was always joking and laughing and such a pleasure to be around. She had a talent to make you laugh. We had many happy days together going to St. Mary's School and then the Mount. Rest in peace dear Helen. Keep them laughing in heaven. May the Lord comfort your family during this sad time.



Barbara (Delaney) Moran

Neighbor