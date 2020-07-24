1/1
Helen G. Bigos
1936 - 2020
Helen Garde Bigos, (age) 84 of Tiverton RI, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen is the loving wife of the late Thaddeus Bigos. Born in Fall River Ma, she is the daughter of the late Fredrick Garde and Helen Smith Garde. Helen was a homemaker for many years, she enjoyed spending precious time with her loving family and friends, she enjoyed traveling, and casino trips. Helen is survived by her loving daughter Beth Anne Bigos Amarello of Tiverton RI, Grandsons Ryan Bigos of Fall River and Paul Amerello of Tiverton RI. Granddaughters Valerie Bigos, Sarah Amarello and three great grandchildren: Kingston Bigos, Liana Bigos and Olivia Minville all of Westport Ma. Helen is also survived by her beloved niece Kerry Garde Souza of Somerset Ma, and several additional nieces and nephews. Helen is also the mother of the late Stephen G Bigos and Michael S Bigos both of Tiverton RI and sister of the late Fredrick Garde of Tiverton RI and Charles Garde of NY. Mrs. Bigos funeral will be held on Tuesday July 28th 8AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9 AM in St Marys Church Fall River Mass. Interment will be in Pocasset Cemetery Tiverton RI. Visitation will be held on Monday July 27th 4-8 pm. Please offer your condolence or a memory of Helen Garde Bigos in the guestbook. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
JUL
28
Funeral
08:00 AM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St Marys Church
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 24, 2020
It was an absolute pleasure getting to know you, laugh with you and see your beautiful smile. Thanks for all you’ve done to touch the lives of others. It was all “ not fa nuthin”!

Love, Todd Forbes and family
Todd Forbes
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Beth and family, My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mom. She is now with Ted and their two sons. RIP

Mary Porada
Mary Porada
Friend
July 24, 2020
You are and be missed tremendously. Love you Helen...xox
Cheryl Souza
Family
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Helen's family. Helen and I were childhood friends on Third St. Helen was always joking and laughing and such a pleasure to be around. She had a talent to make you laugh. We had many happy days together going to St. Mary's School and then the Mount. Rest in peace dear Helen. Keep them laughing in heaven. May the Lord comfort your family during this sad time.
Barbara (Delaney) Moran
Neighbor
