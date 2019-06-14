|
Helen I. (Garon) Viveiros, RN, 85, of Fall River, MA, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home where she was under hospice care. She was the wife of the late Manuel J. Viveiros and the daughter of the late Edward and Winnifrede (Bentley) Garon. Helen was born on January 18, 1934 in the Borough of Manhattan, New York, NY. At age 8 her family moved to Birch St., Fall River. Helens education was at St. Rose of Lima school in New York and St. Patricks School in Fall River. She attended Mt. St. Marys Academy for high school and then went on to graduate from St. Annes Hospital School of Nursing, in 1955, in the field of medicine and surgery. Helen had many artistic interests throughout her life including photography, painting and graphology. She volunteered at Blithewold, Bristol RI. Animals and animal rescue were a very important part of her life. Helen and her family also enjoyed many, many summers at Bakers Beach. Survivors are her two daughters, Madeleine Whitley (husband George) and Caroline Viveiros, (husband the late Charlie Viveiros), granddaughter, Andrea Viveiros, step-granddaughters, Jessica Thomas and Mandy Kiendra, her niece, Marie Garon. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Vernon and Henry Garon. Her funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, Trinity Cemetery, Portsmouth. A visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 14, 2019