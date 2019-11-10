|
Helen L. (Frazier) Renard, 88, of Swansea, wife of the late Robert N. Renard, departed our earth peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She grew up in East Boston, lived in Portland, Maine for several years and in 1959 moved to Swansea, becoming a longtime resident of Little Neck Island. Her favorite times were spent with her family and friends. She loved to play Bingo, was always up for a Friday night poker game and in recent years never refused an outing to the local casino. Her house was always known as a safe zone for the neighborhood kids and she felt their love until the very end. She leaves four children, William J. Murphy (wife the late Pam) of Belfast, Maine, Thomas J. Murphy (wife Cheryl) of Ellsworth, ME, Karyn A. Blanchette (husband the late Albert) of Swansea, Shawn M, Murphy (wife Lisa) of North Providence, RI; three stepchildren, Robert Renard of Swansea, Brian Renard of Truro, and Sandra Leandro of Swansea; 10 grandchildren, great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late William Frazier, Mildred Bernabi and Florence Griffiths, the daughter of the late Joseph Frazier and Helen (Heil) Trainor . A visitation will be held Thursday, November 14th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. A brief visitation will be held Friday, November 15th 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St, Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
