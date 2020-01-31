|
|
Helen (Wasik) Makuch, 95, of Fall River passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Thaddeus S. Makuch and daughter of the late Charles and Victoria (Halco) Wasik. While working at the former Mervin Hat, Helen attended school to achieve her goal of becoming a Nurses Assistant. She had worked for the former Truesdale Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital as a Nurses Assistant where she cared for numerous patients for 24 years before retiring in 1994. She was also was a devout communicant of the former Sts. Peter & Paul Parish at Holy Cross Church. Survivors include her children: Thaddeus P. Makuch (wife: Donna) of Fall River, Barbara Tosior (husband: Thaddeus) of Fall River and Nancy Recupero (husband: Michael) of Rehoboth; her son-in-law: Edward Bielawa of Somerset; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. She was the mother of the late Janice Bielawa and sister of the late Ana Souliere and Peter Wasik. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River followed by committal prayers at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 9-10 AM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helens name can be made to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.BoykoMemorial.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 31, 2020