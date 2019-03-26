Helen (Dignan) Mannix, age 91, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late William F. Mannix. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Shea) Dignan. Helen was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, class of 1945 and went on to become a Supervisor for Harodite Finishing Co., where she worked for 30 years before her retirement in 1989. She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Retirees and VFW Womens Auxiliary as well as many other charitable organizations. Helen was a remarkable independent and generous person who left a lasting impression on everyone she met, she will be sorely missed. Survivors include several nieces and nephews; Elizabeth Shelton of Pueblo CO, Thomas Kachel of Womelsdorf PA, Laurie Jusseame of Appopka Fl, Scott and Jackie Rowland of Swansea, Ma, Chris and Marybeth Rowland of Somerset Ma, and her dear friend Claire Silva of Swansea Ma. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rita Dignan, Elizabeth Kachel and Margaret Schmick and her longtime circle of close friends Richard and Elaine Rowland, Norman and Josephine Raymond, and Eddie and Gilda Lima. Her Funeral Mass will be held on March 28 at 10AM in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. Friends and relatives are invited. Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan. For tributes and directions www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary