Helen P. Dabrowski

Helen P. Dabrowski Obituary
Helen P. (Gutwinski) Dabrowski, 90, of New Bedford passed away on Monday December 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Sheriff Edward K. Dabrowski, and mother of Jan E. Dabrowski, Christine E. Amaral, and Ronald A. Dabrowski. She was the proud grandmother of Joshua Amaral, Amanda Dabrowski, and Zachary Dabrowski. Born and raised in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Zmuda) Gutwinski and the sister of Phyllis Webster, the late Josephine Zdabosz, and the late Janice Motta. She moved to New Bedford in 1956 upon her marriage and resided there until her death. In accordance with her wishes, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/ For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 15, 2019
