Helen (Vandenburgh) Silvia, 96, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Eli Silvia. Helen was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Harold and Eliza (McConnell) Vandenburgh. Helen worked for Firestone and then at Trina as an assembler for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fall River. She was an avid Red Sox and Braves fan. In her later years she became a true tennis fan. Mrs. Silvia cherished her family and she was better know to her great grandchildren as Applehead. Survivors are a daughter: Helen Silvia of Tiverton; a son: David Silvia and his wife Lynn of Somerset; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two brothers: Harold Vandenburgh of Fall River and George Vandenburgh of Maine; daughter in law: Linda Silvia of New Hampshire; along with many nieces and nephews; sister in law: Penny Vandenburgh of Westport; niece: Betty Veolzo of Westport. She was the mother of the late Thomas, Kenneth and Eli Silvia; grandmother of the late Christopher Silvia; sister of the late Shirley Vandenburgh, Alice Eastwood, Mildred Potvin, Robert and Thomas Vandenburgh. Calling Hours for Helen will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4-6pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. Her Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:00am. Burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required while in the funeral home) Please visit Helens tribute page to sign the register book, light a memorial candle or for directions at www.hathawayfunerals.com