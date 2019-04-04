Helen T. (Dupont) Wilson, age 95, of Fall River, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Edward L. Wilson. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Patrick and Jane E. (McElroy) Dupont, she was a lifelong resident of the city. A graduate of the former Dominican Academy, class of 1941 and the Herrick Business School, she worked as a bookkeeper for many years. After her retirement she enjoyed her trip to Ireland. An active communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, she was a member of their Womens Guild and past president for three terms. She enjoyed traveling with the Sacred Heart seniors. A leader for the Campfire Girls, she was a member of the Fall River Womens Club and the Classy ladies. An avid Red Sox fan, Mrs. Wilson was a huge Lawrence Welk fan and liked listening to Irish music. Physically fit, she enjoyed exercising at the Y where she took water aerobics classes well into her 80s. She was an animal lover and adored her cat Molly. Her favorite times spent were with her family, especially her five grandsons and always made time to attend their events. She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Miller of Somerset, Patricia Jancarik and her husband John of Swansea; one brother, Franklin Dupont and his wife Jean of Saint Cloud, FL; sister-in-laws, Maureen Cabral of Fall River, Evelyn Dupont of Saint Cloud, FL, Mary Wilson of Plymouth, Marion Wilson of Fall River; brother-in- law, William Wilson and his wife Vivianne of Norton; five grandsons, Douglas Jancarik and his wife Sarah, Alexander Jancarik and his fianc Brittany, Jacob Miller and his wife Lauren, Gregory Jancarik and his companion Kayla, Gordon Jancarik and many nieces and nephews. She also has two great-grandchildren on the way. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Mott and Patrick Dupont and sister-in-law of the late David Mott. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 8:00AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Visiting hours Friday from 5:00 to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to Project Spay, P.O. Box 445 Swansea, MA 02777 or to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary