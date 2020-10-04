1/1
Helen Thompson
Helen Thompson, age 95, of Somerset, passed away on March 25, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Thompson. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Cordeiro) Cordeiro. Helen was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School 1942 and of Thibodeaux Business School in Fall River. She worked as the cashier at Al Macs Diner in the 1940s but retired from Jackson Company Paper Tubes and Spools in Fall River at the age of 84, where she worked as office manager. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. Helen is survived by her children Thomas Joseph Thompson (wife Elizabeth) of Edinboro, PA., Michael Richard Thompson (wife Sandra) of Swansea and Linda Timberlake of Somerset; 4 grandchildren Frank Thompson (wife Lisa) of Lackland, TX., Noah Thompson (wife Lindsay) of Swansea, Kerri Haire (husband James) of Somerset and Kate Timberlake (husband Nathaniel Gobell) of Weymouth, MA.; 2 great-grand children Gareth Thompson and Henry Timberlake-Gobell; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Mary Vieira, Bella Santos, Evelyn Correia, Ruth Vavala, Joseph Cordeiro and Dorothy Blake. Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Helen on Wednesday, Oct. 7th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Josephs Church. Interment to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Arrangements are under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
OCT
7
Interment
St. Patricks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
