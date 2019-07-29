|
Helen (Kaczynska) Wojtowicz passed away peacefully at Charlton Memorial Hospital on July 26, 2019, in the presence of her sons Stanley, John, and daughter-in-law Catherine. Daughter of the late Stani- slaw and Maryanna (Lisie- wska) Kaczynski, she was predeceased by her husband Tadeusz in 2006. She was the sister of the late Sophie Gaisor, Stanislaw Kaczynski, Francis Kaczynski, Jane Wenc, Stephanie Kaczynska, and Casmira Kaczynska. Her many nieces, nephews and friends remember her fondly. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Parish, and a of its Holy Rosary Society. Her family wishes to express its appreciation for the friendships and comfort it provided her. Visitation Monday July 29 from 6-8pm at A F ALMEIDA & SON Funeral Home, 1309 Globe St. Fall River. A Funeral at 9 am from funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday July 30 at 10am at St. Marys Cathedral, followed by burial at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on July 29, 2019