Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
For more information about
Helen Wojtowicz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wojtowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Wojtowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Wojtowicz Obituary
Helen (Kaczynska) Wojtowicz passed away peacefully at Charlton Memorial Hospital on July 26, 2019, in the presence of her sons Stanley, John, and daughter-in-law Catherine. Daughter of the late Stani- slaw and Maryanna (Lisie- wska) Kaczynski, she was predeceased by her husband Tadeusz in 2006. She was the sister of the late Sophie Gaisor, Stanislaw Kaczynski, Francis Kaczynski, Jane Wenc, Stephanie Kaczynska, and Casmira Kaczynska. Her many nieces, nephews and friends remember her fondly. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Parish, and a of its Holy Rosary Society. Her family wishes to express its appreciation for the friendships and comfort it provided her. Visitation Monday July 29 from 6-8pm at A F ALMEIDA & SON Funeral Home, 1309 Globe St. Fall River. A Funeral at 9 am from funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday July 30 at 10am at St. Marys Cathedral, followed by burial at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now