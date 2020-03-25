|
Henri George Jean born on July 12, 1927 in Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away from complications of dementia on March 20, 2020. He was 92 years old. He and his wife Doris (ne Vreeland) celebrated their 69th anniversary on August 26, 2019. Doris sadly predeceased Henri, on February 12, 2020. They have six children, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Henri grew up in Fall River, the son of Annette (ne Lagasse) and Adelard Jean, and brother of Mariette Jean LaChance and Suzanne Jean Butler. Henri trained as a machinist, worked on building torpedoes, and then served in the Navy in 1945-46. Afterwards he became a specialist in camera repair, moving with Doris to Chicopee, MA. Henri could fix anything, and tell you stories about it. He was much loved, and is sadly missed by family and friends. A memorial date will be planned. The Grise Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Donations may be made to Rose Ferron Foundation of Rhode Island, 339 Arnold St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. For online condolences, please visit www.GriseFh.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 25, 2020