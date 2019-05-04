Home

Henri J. Leboeuf Jr.

Sadly, the family of Henri J. Leboeuf, Jr. announces his passing on March 19, 2019 at his home in Vail, AZ after a brief illness. Born in Fall River, March 20, 1950 He was the son of the late Henri J. Sr. & Barbara Leboeuf. Henri served in the US Air force during the Vietnam War, stationed at Luke AF base, AZ. Formerly of Assonet , he earned his BA in Education & an MBA and worked as an engineer for Raytheon for over 37 years in Marlborough, MA and later in Tuscon, AZ He will be dearly missed by his wife & soulmate Kathi (Medeiros), and forever lovingly remembered by his sister Susan Champagne, brothers Michael ( Pat), Paul (Linda) and David (Mare) ,several nieces & nephews, brother-in-law Ray (Mary Beth) Medeiros & Family: Allison, Brett & Teddy Husak. Henri was predeceased by his nephew/Godson, Derek Leboeuf. A talented guitarist, he was passionate about music, had a quick wit, contagious laugh, and a very kind heart. At his request, there will be no services but random acts of kindness made in his memory or donations to Retinitis Pigamentosa, Mass Eye & Ear, 243 Charles St., Boston 02114, are welcome.
Published in The Herald News on May 4, 2019
