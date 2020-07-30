1/1
Henry C. Letendre
Henry C. Letendre, age 91, passed away on June 8, 2020 at Carney Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of the late Hilda Fonseca Letendre. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late George and Alice (Belisle) Letendre. Henry was the owner of Letendres Laundry in Fall River for 52 years. The commercial laundry was founded by Henry and Hilda where they worked together. In later years Henry opened Hildas Flower Shoppe and a commercial uniform store as well. Henry was a U.S. Army veteran who was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He spent his early years involved with the Holy Ghost Feasts at St Michael Church in Fall River and was the Scout Master for the boy scouts. Later in his life he was a member of the Elks Club, Masonic Lodge, Lions Club and the Shriners. He loved to take long drives, dine out, dance and travel. He developed a love for birdwatching and gardening late in his life. Henry is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Letendre Krawczyk and his grandson Joseph Henry Letendre Krawczyk, both of Fall River. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 30, 2020.
