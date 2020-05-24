|
|
Henry DeGagne, Jr., 79, of Fall River, husband of the late Pauline (Pelletier) DeGagne, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A salesman for Boyer Paper Co., Alpert Brothers and J. Polep, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Tiverton. He leaves eight children, Madeleine Lill, Jeanne Geary (husband Shawn), Sue Bond, Donald DeGagne (wife Michelle), Claudette Dennis (husband David), Michelle Quicho (husband Ken), Ronald DeGagne (wife Lisa) and Elaine Alexander (husband Larry); 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was the son of the late Henri and Alice (Belanger) DeGagne. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences at: AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 24, 2020