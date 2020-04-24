Home

A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
Henry Duclos, 80 of Fall River. MA passed away on April 21, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Mary (Oliveira) and Alfred Duclos. He is survived by a sister Lorraine Duclos and 2 brothers Amelio and Edmond Duclos, along with nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Alfred Duclos Jr. and Florence Montgomery. Private Arrangements are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -