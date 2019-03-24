|
Henry E. France, 89, of Naples, FL and Westport MA. He enjoyed a full and happy life with Constance (Dube) France, his loyal and beloved wife, and with his four boys and three granddaughters! He was born in Fall River, MA, a son of the late Henry E. France and Gladys (Chesworth) France and brother of Donald France of Westport, MA. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and upon graduation from college he enlisted in 1952 and graduated from the Armys Field Artillery OCS, serving on Active Duty for 32 months during the Korean War, and continuing in the Army Reserves and National Guard for an additional 24 years to his retirement with the rank of Colonel. He truly enjoyed his role in life as a citizen/soldier!
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 24, 2019