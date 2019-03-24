Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry E. France

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry E. France Obituary
Henry E. France, 89, of Naples, FL and Westport MA. He enjoyed a full and happy life with Constance (Dube) France, his loyal and beloved wife, and with his four boys and three granddaughters! He was born in Fall River, MA, a son of the late Henry E. France and Gladys (Chesworth) France and brother of Donald France of Westport, MA. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and upon graduation from college he enlisted in 1952 and graduated from the Armys Field Artillery OCS, serving on Active Duty for 32 months during the Korean War, and continuing in the Army Reserves and National Guard for an additional 24 years to his retirement with the rank of Colonel. He truly enjoyed his role in life as a citizen/soldier!
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.