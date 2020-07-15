Henry Ethier, 89, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away peacefully into the arms of his heavenly father on Thursday, July 9 2020. Known for his kind heart and generous spirit, Henry was the beloved husband of Josephine (Jammen) Ethier. The two met at the old Lincoln Park Ballroom in North Dartmouth and recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. Henry served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and spoke fondly of his deployments in Colorado and Newfoundland, Canada. Years later, he worked as a cook at the Newport Naval Base, applying culinary skills he learned in the service, as well as at home for his family. Henry loved dancing, bowling, playing cards, watching old movies and listening to singers such as Kate Smith. One of his favorite songs was God Bless America. In recent years, he enjoyed sharing stories about his past, playing board games and visiting local casinos with friends. A faithful Catholic, he attended the Immaculate Conception and St. Bernadette church before they were closed and was recently a member of the Esposito Santo Parish in Fall River. His thoughtfulness was evident in his many donations to charitable organizationsespecially those serving disadvantaged children and wounded veterans. Henry is survived and dearly missed by his wife, Josephine of Fall River; three daughters, Donna Jackson and her husband Charles of Louisville, CO, Susan Foster of Westport, and Lorraine Chasse and her husband Robert of Somerset; a son, Peter Ethier and his wife Lori of Westport; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, with another due in August. He is preceded in death by his parent, Peter and Margaret (McGillick) Ethier; a brother, Peter Ethier, Jr., and a sister Lorraine Rapoza. His funeral will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am in the Espirto Santo Church, Alden St., Fall River. With burial to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 PM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
