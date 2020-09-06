1/
Henry F. Pankowski
Henry F. Pankowski, age 81, of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away on the 30th of August, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Malorie (Verros) Pankowski. Born in Fall River he was the son of the late Henry F. and Mary (Szemkiewicz) Pankowski. He was a 1957 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and a 1961 graduate of Bradford Durfee College of Technology now U Mass Dartmouth. He was an avid handball and racquetball player and golf enthusiast. Henry worked at Montaup Electric Co. in Somerset and Eastern Utilities Corp. in Lincoln, RI for a total of 15 years and the Commonwealth Electric Co in Wareham for 17 years before retiring. He is survived by two daughters Nikki Hazelton (husband Clayton) of E. Greenwich, RI and Kristen Andersen (husband Steven) of Lakeville, two grandchildren Brittany and Brandon Hazelton and several nephews. Henry was the brother of Joan Hebert of Somerset. In accordance with his wishes, following cremation, services will be private. Interment will be at Saint Patricks Cemetery in Fall River.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

