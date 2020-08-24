Henry Froment

Henry 'Babe' Froment, 81, of Tiverton, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his daughters home in Westport surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Jeanne M. (Dupont) Froment. Henry was born in Fall River the son of the late Arthur and Yvonne (Fournier) Froment. He served his country with the United States Army National Guard for over thirty-five years. Babe worked at SMU now UMASS Dartmouth for over twenty years in the security, maintenance and carpentry departments. Henry also had been working until this past March for Tremblays Bus Company in Fall River as a driver and monitor. He was a life member and past president of the Saint Johns Athletic Club, a member of the Fall River Lodge of Elks for over fifteen years and the American Legion Post #314. Henry was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed playing baseball, softball, shooting pool, playing golf and cruising to the Bahamas. Survivors are three daughters: Robin OBrien and her husband Kevin Santos of Westport; Donna Bernier and her husband Paul of Tiverton; Margaret LaFleur of Somerset; three sons: Thomas Scholes and his wife Deborah of Florida; James Costa and his wife Karen of Tiverton; Jeffrey Froment of Fall River; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Doris Vandal, Teresa Cross, Yvonne Mathieu, Florence Kitchen, Pauline LaFleur, Albert and Arthur Froment. All Services for Babe will be private at the request of his family. Please visit his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
to sign the guest book and view his memorial video. Memorial donation in his memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.