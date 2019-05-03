|
|
Henry J. Augustine, 87, of Fall River passed away April 27, 2019. A lifelong resident of Foote Street, Fall River, he was the son of the late Jan and Katheryn (Witkowski) Augustyn. Mr. Augustine was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for many years as a Researcher for the now US Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, prior to his retirement. He was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish in Fall River and enjoyed golfing, gardening and spending time with his family. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Amelia Cichon, Lillian Susol and his twin, Henrietta Grace. At his request, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA 02724. www.boykomemorial.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2019