Henry J. Partridge Obituary
Henry J. 'Red' Partridge, 79, of Fall River, husband of the late Claudia A. (Hajder) Partridge, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was a US Air Force Veteran. He served as a radio operator in Chicksands Air Force Base in Bedfordshire, England. He was a laborer for Grande Brothers Construction Co. and Folan Waterproofing. A member of AMVETS and a 50 year member of the Construction and General Laborers' Local Union 271, he was an avid bowler, card and pool player, loved to golf and was a member of a dart league. An avid New England sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Patriots with his family. He leaves four children, Keith Partridge and his wife Rhonda, Karen Nunes, Kevin Partridge and his wife Janet and Kurt Partridge; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie and Jared Partridge, Derek Nunes, Kayleigh Lamothe, and John and Nicholas Partridge; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Andrew and Logan; a sister, Kathleen A. 'Kathy' Partridge and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Kenneth Partridge and the son of the late Henry J. and Lena (Ferrance) Partridge. His funeral will be held Friday at St. Bernard's Church at 10:00 AM. Meet directly at church. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 755 Pine St., Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 10, 2019
