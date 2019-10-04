|
Henry L. Lajeunesse, 95, of Fall River passed away early morning Wednesday, October. 2, 2019 at Saint Anne's Hospital. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Sullivan) Lajeunesse. Born in Fall River, Henry was the son of the late Edouard and Maria (Belanger) Lajeunesse. A man of deep faith, he worked many years for Sacred Heart Church. He also worked in the grocery industry and as a school bus driver. He loved his family and giving to others. Survivors include a son, Robert Lajeunesse of Denver, Colorado; a daughter Jeanne Mazza of West Warwick, RI; grandchildren Laurie Mazza, Kimberly Mazza, Lynn Kehr, and Angela Shouey; and four great-grandchildren. Calling Hours for Mr. Lajeunesse will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 9:30am to 10:30am in the Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Avenue, Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am in the Margaret Mary Chapel at the Catholic Memorial Home. Burial to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Memorial Home.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 4, 2019