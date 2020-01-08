|
|
Henry S. Bishop, 96, of Tiverton RI, passed away peacefully with his trumpet and family by his side on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Mary A. (Aguiar) Bishop for 65 years before her passing in 2014. Henry worked as a spooler in the textile industry until his retirement in 1988. He was a WWII veteran and an avid Detroit Tigers fan. His greatest passion, though, was his music. A self-taught musician and composer, he was best known for being the leader of the North Tiverton Band and marched with that group well into his 70s. He also directed the musical group, the Golden Clefs. Although Henry and his wife did not have any children, his several Godchildren and nieces and nephews were the lights of his life. He will be remembered for being like a father to his niece and Godchild, Kimberly (Slusarski) and her husband, John Bergendahl, and like a grandfather to his great-nephew and Godson Thomas and great-niece Meredith Bergendahl of Pomfret Center, CT. Henry also leaves behind a sister, Madeline Pereira, of Somerset, MA, and was predeceased by his sister, Audette Richard of Somerset, MA. He was also predeceased by his sister-in-law Theresa Slusarski. Calling hours Thursday morning from 9 to 10 am at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI prior to the Mass at Holy Ghost Church at 10:30am. Burial at Pocasset Hill.Donations can be sent to TEMPO c/o Tiverton High School, 100 North Brayton Rd, Tiverton RI 02878. Checks can be made out to TEMPO and perhaps indicate in memoriam Henry Bishop. www.almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 8, 2020