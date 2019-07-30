|
|
Henry Hank Williams, 84, of Somerset passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Percy and Marion (Paul) Williams, and the husband of the late Marjorie A. (Vanasse) Williams. Hank served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After serving, he worked for Raytheon and later as a senior auditor for the Foxboro Company for 25 years; retiring in 1997. Hank was a member of the AM Vets #72, a former president of the Somerset Improvement Club and the Somerset Historical Society. He was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts Troop #62, and worked with the Somerset Little League for 26 years. He was a member of Pioneer Lodge A.F.&A.M., Somerset and the Blue Hill Lodge of Canton, and also a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Southeastern Massachusetts, Wareham, MA. Hank is survived by his children; Henry Williams Jr. of Jackson Hole, WY, Stephen J. Williams of Cartersville, GA, Beth Ann Boie of Fall River; grandchildren Samuel Williams, Victoria Boie, Laurel Boie and Ethan Boie, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Donna Castro, and his siblings; Earl Williams, Lloyd Williams, Everett Williams, Leonard Williams, Gertrude Spencer, Bernice Remy, and Norma Vanasse. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 10am, in the Church of Our Savior, 2112 County St, Somerset, followed by burial in Nathan Slade Cemetery in Somerset. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 2nd, 5-8pm, in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www. dana-farber.org/gift For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www. hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 30, 2019