Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Herculano Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herculano O. Castro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herculano O. Castro Obituary
Herculano O. Castro, 75 of Fall River passed away May 17, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home. Born in Feteiras Do Sul, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Luis and Maria Ilda (Carvalho) Castro. Mr. Castro was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and had worked for 20 years as a Supervisor for Tillotson Pearson before his retirement in 2003. Survivors include his sister, Venilde M. Carvalho of Fall River, his brother, Luis A. Castro of Sommerville, MA, nieces and nephews Anna Hattub (husband Andrew) from Somerset, Valter Carvalho (wife Paula), Hilda Moniz (husband Noel), Michael Carvalho (wife Angela) from Fall River and several great nephews and nieces. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herculano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -