Herculano O. Castro, 75 of Fall River passed away May 17, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home. Born in Feteiras Do Sul, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Luis and Maria Ilda (Carvalho) Castro. Mr. Castro was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and had worked for 20 years as a Supervisor for Tillotson Pearson before his retirement in 2003. Survivors include his sister, Venilde M. Carvalho of Fall River, his brother, Luis A. Castro of Sommerville, MA, nieces and nephews Anna Hattub (husband Andrew) from Somerset, Valter Carvalho (wife Paula), Hilda Moniz (husband Noel), Michael Carvalho (wife Angela) from Fall River and several great nephews and nieces. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2020