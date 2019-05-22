Herman Medeiros age 81 of Fall River, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Theresa (Ste. Marie) Medeiros to whom he had been happily married for 58 years. Born in Fall River, the son of the late John C. and Mary (Costa) Medeiros, he was a lifelong resident of Fall River. He was a member of the Aetna Club Soccer Jr. World Cup Championship 1953-1954 team. He attended Durfee High School and later served in the Army Reserves. He was employed by the City of Fall River for 25 years as an Environmental Police Officer. Herman loved his family dearly, especially his six grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Terry, and their family and loved going to the casinos. In addition to his wife Theresa, he is survived by his three children, Kenneth Medeiros and his wife Lisa of Swansea, David Medeiros and his wife Pamela of Milton, and Susan Dias and her husband, Attorney Brian Dias of Fall River; six grandchildren, Brittany and Shawn Medeiros, Olivia and Sydney Medeiros, and Matthew and Rachel Dias, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edward Medeiros and Mary Coelho. The family would like to thank Hermans special team of doctors, physicians assistants, nurses, and respiratory techs from the Charlton Memorial Hospital Cardiovascular Critical Care Unit for their dedicated care and compassion. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:00AM in the WARING- SULLIVAN HOME at CHERRY PLACE followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Road, Fall River, MA 02721. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hermans honor may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan. com. Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2019