Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St Anthony of Padua Church
Hermenegilda Leal Obituary
Hermenegilda Gigi Leal, wife of Jose Leal, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Monday after an illness. Born in Sao Caetano, Pico, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Manuel & Irene Serpa. She loved her family, especially her grandson, Cory, and appreciated a new lease on life, with a kidney transplanted from her brother in 2000. Besides her husband, she leaves: a daughter, Christine Leal of Fall River; 6 siblings, Bruno R. Serpa (Leonor) of Fall River, Laura Serpa (late Joao Leal) of Pico, Martha Machado (Franklin), Alice Paula (Justin), & Albertina DosVais (Tiberio) all of Fall River, and Mary Medeiros (Daniel) of Tiverton; a grandson, Cory; several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Conceicao Areia & Fatima Serpa and the grandmother of the late Emily Leal. A devout Catholic, she was a member of the Irmadade do Espirito Santo da ilha do Pico. She had worked in the former Louis Hand. Funeral Thurs at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Wed 5-7. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 22, 2019
