Hermenegilda Gigi Leal, wife of Jose Leal, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Monday after an illness. Born in Sao Caetano, Pico, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Manuel & Irene Serpa. She loved her family, especially her grandson, Cory, and appreciated a new lease on life, with a kidney transplanted from her brother in 2000. Besides her husband, she leaves: a daughter, Christine Leal of Fall River; 6 siblings, Bruno R. Serpa (Leonor) of Fall River, Laura Serpa (late Joao Leal) of Pico, Martha Machado (Franklin), Alice Paula (Justin), & Albertina DosVais (Tiberio) all of Fall River, and Mary Medeiros (Daniel) of Tiverton; a grandson, Cory; several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Conceicao Areia & Fatima Serpa and the grandmother of the late Emily Leal. A devout Catholic, she was a member of the Irmadade do Espirito Santo da ilha do Pico. She had worked in the former Louis Hand. Funeral Thurs at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Wed 5-7. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 22, 2019