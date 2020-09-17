1/1
Herminia Carreiro
Herminia Carreiro, 94, of Fall River, wife of the late Viriato Carreiro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Carvalho Grove Nursing Home after a long illness. Born in Agua Retorta, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Francisco and Maria (Pacheco) Resendes. Prior to her retirement, she was a presser in the local textile industry for many years. Herminia loved cooking, baking, and traveling to such places as Brazil, Lisbon, Florida, and her homeland in the Azores. She leaves: her two sons, Viriato M. Carreiro and his wife, Gloria, and Joseph R. Carreiro and his wife, Natalie, both of Fall River; four grandchildren, Peter (Ana), Michele, Paul, and David Carreiro; seven great-grandchildren, Nathan, Cameron, Layla, Iris, Fiona, Sawyer, and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Maria and Gilda Carreiro. A special thank you to all the nurses, staff and administration at the Carvalho Grove Nursing Home, all of whom treated her so well in her final days. In particular, special thanks to Ana, Melissa, Kim, Rachel, Justin, Rhonda, Kim A., Veronica and Danielle for their extraordinary support. Burial arrangements, under the direction of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, were private do to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 12:00 noon. www.silvafaria.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
