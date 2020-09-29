1/
Hilda A. Lima
Hilda Anne Lima, 85, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late William Lima, Jr. Hilda was born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Edward Souza and Margaret (Almeida) Souza. She was the sister of the late Evelyn (Souza) Silvia. In addition to raising her family, Hilda assisted in the day to day operations of the family business, Setter Corp. of Boston, alongside her late husband. She was an avid reader and lover of all things history. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her beloved grandcats Axl and Gunnar. Hilda was a highly intelligent and vivacious woman with a wonderful sense of humor, who cared deeply for her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Carole Lima Eshleman and her husband Lynn Eshleman of Wayland, and several nieces, nephews, and grand nephews. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Hildas life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 29, 2020.
