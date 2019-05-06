The Herald News Obituaries
Hilda Cabral

Hilda Cabral Obituary
Hilda Cabral, 85, formerly of Langley St, widow of Alvaro Cabral, died Friday 5/3/19 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in St Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Manuel & Luisa (Santos) Medeiros, she emigrated to Fall River in 1968. She worked in the local textile industry for many years, retiring in 1997, and was a member of ACTWU (now UNITE). She enjoyed travelling, caring for her family, and especially loved her grandchildren. Mother of Joseph Cabral (wife Shelley) of Swansea, Carlos Cabral (wife Pam) of W Warwick, Paul Cabral (wife Ann) of Portsmouth & Maria Andrade (husband Louis) of Westport. Sister of Aureliana Travassos of Fall River, Escolastica Correia of Florida, and the late Conceicao Gomes, Noemia Pacheco & Leonida Medeiros. Grandmother of Jocelyn Oliveira, Stephanie Levesque, Morgan Andrade, and Ariana, Alex, Adam, Valerie & Sean Cabral. She also leaves a great grandson, Landon Levesque, and several nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 5-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham MA 02452 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2019
