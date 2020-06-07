Hilda Costa Silvia, 98, passed away at home on May 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Fall River Mass. May 9, 1922 to the late Amelia and Marianno Costa and was the step- daughter of Mary Costa. Hilda was the loving wife of the late Joseph Silvia. They were blessed for 64 years together. They raise two daughters, Geraldine (Arthur) Brodeur of Bonita Springs, FL and Eileen (David) Thadeu of Fort Myers, FL. Hilda worked in the garment industry and was a representative for the Ladies Garment Workers Union in Fall River, Mass for many years and retired in 1982. She was an accomplish seamstress, loved to read and spend time with her family and friends. She lived in Tiverton R.I. for 47 yrs., then moved to Naples, FL. She will be greatly missed by her four grandchildren Laurie Ann (Paul) Infantino, Michael Barselou, Chad and Craig Thadeu, 5 great-grandchildren: the late Joseph Infantino, Nicholas Infantino, Aiden, Addison and Aubree Thadeu. Hilda was preceded in death by her siblings: the late Mary Moniz, Gena Nobrega, Manuel Costa, Alice Moniz, Evelyn Coelho, Antoinnette Ferreira, Edward Costa and Genavieve Weizorek. Funeral arrangements will be held in Fort Myers at a later date. Burial will take place in Tiverton, R.I. at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Sisters of the Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 7, 2020.