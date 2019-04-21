Home

Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Hilda Guilmette Obituary
Hilda Guilmette, 90, of Somerset, wife of the late Gerard Guilmette, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at the Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Newport, R.I., she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Perreira) Botelho. She was a machine operator in the local textile industry prior to her retirement. She loved dancing, singing, music, and her annual trips to New Hampshire. A social butterfly, Hilda also enjoyed dining out and family gatherings. She leaves: her children, Eydie A. Furtado and her husband, Steven, and Gerard Guilmette, Jr., both of Somerset; two grandchildren, Sarah K. Furtado and Steven M. Furtado; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Natalie Miranda, Alfred Medeiros, Mary Delores Machado, and Manuel and Edward Botelho. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria SOMERSET Funeral Home, 84 County St., Somerset, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in St. Thomas More Church at 9:00 AM. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will take place on Monday, April, 22, 2019 from 5-8 PM. wwwsilvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 21, 2019
