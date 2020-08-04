Hilda Lachance

Hilda (Cabral) Lachance, age 92, of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leo A. Lachance. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Francisco J. Cabral and Maria E. (Amaral) Cabral, she had spent her youth in Fall River and has been a resident of Swansea since 1952. In addition to being a Homemaker, she had a great love for ballroom dancing, playing bingo and gardening. She is survived by two sons, Bruce D. Lachance of Fall River, Alan M. Lachance and his wife Celeste of Swansea; four grandchildren, Sherry, Kimberly, Alan L. and Justin Lachance; eight great-grandchildren, Kyle, Addison, Alexander, Evelyn, Eric, Brett, Allison and Maya and many nieces and nephews. Hilda was the sister of the late Mary Faria and Joseph Cabral. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Her funeral service and burial will be private. Contributions in her honor may be made to Swansea Veterans Services, 68 Stevens Rd., Swansea, MA 02777. For tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com
