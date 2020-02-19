Home

Hilda P. Machado

Hilda (Pacheco) Machado 97 of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Southpointe Rehab & Skilled Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late James Machado and the daughter of the late Antone & Ermelinda (Araujo) Pacheco. Prior to retiring, Hilda worked as a seamstress for various mills in Fall River. She was also a communicant of Holy Trinity Church. She is survived by her nieces & nephews. Hilda was the mother of the late James Machado and the sister of the late Daniel Araujo, John Pacheco Sr., Evelyn Botelho, & Idalina (Lina) Machado. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 here at 9:45 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Trinity Church at 11:00 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. There Are No Calling Hours. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 19, 2020
